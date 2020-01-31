WARRENSBURG — Students in the Warrensburg Middle and High schools will have until March 20 to create a poster from the theme “Trees Are Terrific…in Many Awesome Ways” as the Warrensburg Tree Board hosts an Arbor Day poster contest.
The purpose of the poster contest is to increase student knowledge about urban forests and forest resources and to convey the benefits of trees to society.
Posters will be judged on originality, use of theme, neatness and artistic expression. Posters should be on stock paper, no larger than 14 inches by 18 inches and no smaller than eight-and-a-half inches by 11 inches.
Members of the Tree Board and Warrensburg Arts Commission will serve as judges for the contest.
Three winning posters will be selected from each school and the winners will be recognized at Warrensburg’s Earth Day Celebration on April 25 while the winning posters will be displayed at the Warrensburg Community Center.
First place technical merit will receive a $100 U.S. Treasury Bond.
Second place technical merit will receive a $75 U.S. Treasury Bond.
Third place technical merit will receive a $50 U.S. Treasury Bond.
A tree planting ceremony will also be scheduled at both schools to celebrate Arbor Day and to honor the three winning students at each School and to award the prizes.
Poster must be submitted by March 20 at the city clerk’s office, 102 S. Holden St.
Submitted posters must include the full name, grade level, school, home address and phone number of the student and a notation that the work is original.
For more information, contact Ray Crisp at raydcrisp@gmail.com or (402) 202-2596.
