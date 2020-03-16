WARRENSBURG — Referencing the worldwide and nationwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the confirmed cases reported in the state, the Trails Regional Library System announced Monday, March 16, that it would close all branches, including those in Johnson County, to the public from 1 p.m. Monday through April 5.
As of publication time, there have been no confirmed cases on COVID-19 in Johnson County.
"Trails Regional does not charge any overdue fines and all checkout periods will be extended through April 10," the library states. "All pending holds will be frozen so you will keep your place in line when we re-open. We ask that patrons absolutely do not return materials; all book drops are locked. Please keep all library materials at home. You will not be penalized. As always, our broad collection of digital resources like ebooks, audiobooks, music, movies and databases are available 24/7. We will be increasing digital download capabilities for hoopla and OverDrive during this time and we encourage all to utilize these options. We commit to keeping you informed and will regularly update the Library website. This was not a decision the library made lightly. We appreciate the support of our staff, our customers and our community during this challenging time."
For more information, visit trailslibrary.org for the most up-to-date information.
