Trails Regional Library seeks help with Community Garden

WARRENSBURG — It’s amazing what you can fit into a 6’ x 4’ space in the backyard, or in this case, behind the library.
"Trails Regional Library’s Community Garden, located at 432 N. Holden St., has been a lovely and productive little salad plot this summer for the entire community to share," library information states.
What started as a neat little plot soon turned into a cacophony of life.
The tomatoes fought for room with the cucumbers, who had no regard for personal space.
The peppers struggled to assert themselves, while the carrots pretty much decided it wasn’t worth the effort.
The herbs persisted through it all and the marigolds bloomed pleasantly, oblivious of the turmoil around them.
The lettuce came and went before space was an issue.
All the while, the radishes minded their own business.
"We at Trails Regional Library hope to garner more community involvement next spring in time for planting," library information states. "This year, we were encouraged to see patrons voluntarily deadheading the petunias and plucking sun-ripened tomatoes before we had to pick them."
Stay tuned to the library’s announcements about the Community Garden next spring for opportunities to help with planting, watering and weeding.
Library information states it will most likely plant in late April or May of 2020.
"When spring fever starts to hit you, come play in the dirt with us," library information reads. "You’ll be amazed at what can grow."
