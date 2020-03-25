WARRENSBURG — Trails Regional Library announced Wednesday, March 25, it will extend the closure of its branches through April 30.
There are three branches in Johnson County.
TRL states all branches will tentatively reopen on May 1.
All due dates and current holds have now been extended through May 15.
No fines will accrue during the closure.
All book drops will remain locked.
"So keep your materials until the library reopens," TRL states.
Trails Regional Library states administration continues to monitor the COVID-19 public health crisis closely and is prepared to take necessary action to mitigate risks for staff, patrons and the community.
Any changes to the current closure schedule will be shared on TRL's website, social media and through email to cardholders.
The library will continue to respond to emails through its website contact form and social media messages.
Patrons with expired cards or fines will have access to digital collections on OverDrive and Hoopla regardless of account blocks.
TRL is also issuing temporary digital access cards during the closure for those without current library cards.
Visit trailslibrary.org to complete an application and a librarian will get in touch with you to set up your new account.
