WARRENSBURG — Trails Regional Library has canceled most of its March programs at its eight branches to implement social distancing measures as encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in response to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Trails Regional Library System stated these measures may change as it monitors additional community closures and updates from official health agencies.
TRL states it is also placing all April activities on hold until further notice.
Trails Regional Library System stated it is relying on information from the Johnson County Health Department, Lafayette County Health Department, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the CDC and the World Health Organization to respond to the outbreak.
Trails Regional Library System stated the health and safety of staff and library users is its priority and it is following directions from state and local health officials so that it can respond as needed as this situation develops.
Trails Regional Library System is taking additional steps beyond regular practices to maintain services to our communities including:
Cleaning and sanitizing all libraries as much as possible.
Making hand sanitizers available for library users.
Canceling most programs with the exceptions of Storytime, Book Clubs, and Movie Showings.
Asking that patrons return all materials in the outdoor book drops.
For those who prefer not to visit a library in person, contact library staff via contact form to get questions answered or by calling a location during normal open hours.
The library also has a collection of digital materials, such as:
eBooks and downloadable audiobooks.
Streaming TV and movies.
Databases.
All resources are available on trailslibrary.org and free with a library card.
All library branches will remain open for normal hours and its online resources are available 24/7.
Visit trailslibrary.org/health for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.