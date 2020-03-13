One day after the Trails Regional Library System announced that many of its March events would be canceled, it was announced Friday, March 13, that it will cancel all library events, public meeting room reservations and outreach activities until further notice in response to coronavirus concerns.
Trails Regional Library stated it is implementing social distancing measures as encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
These measures may change as it monitors additional community closures and updates from official health agencies.
All library branches will remain open for normal hours with online resources available 24/7.
Branches will also remove all overdue notification messages.
Trails Regional Library encourages patrons to stay home if they are not well and not worry about overdue materials.
Trails Regional Library does not charge any overdue fines and will provide leniency during this period.
Additionally, any materials returned to the library should be placed in the outdoor bookdrops.
Trails Regional Library stated it is committed to continuous communication to keep its staff and communities informed if and when any services, hours or programs change.
Monitor trailslibrary.org for the most up-to-date information.
