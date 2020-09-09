In September, Trails Regional Library patrons can register to attend live virtual programs including a two-part series on Google My Business management and an adult book club.
A new virtual storytime begins 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday morning on the Trails Regional Library Facebook page.
Google My Business Part 1 – Virtual Program will be 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 11.
Google My Business Part 2 – Virtual Program will be 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 25.
Google My Business offers business solutions to get a business online, build digital skills, get business tools and connect with customers.
The first part will explain how to get a business online with Google. The second part will help familiarize attendees with the Google My Business app and tools.
Login credentials will be emailed to registered participants.
Participants may also register to receive a link to the recorded version of the program.
Virtual Book Club will be 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 28, 2020.
The group will discuss September’s pick, “The Charm Bracelet” by Viola Shipman.
To register for or learn more about these events, email register@trailslibrary.org, call a local branch or complete the online form at trailslibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.