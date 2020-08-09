WARRENSBURG — A tractor parade made its way to various spots throughout Warrensburg Saturday morning, Aug. 8, in honor of J.C. Carter.
J.C. Carter passed away in 2018 at the age of 81.
The parade was organized and sponsored by the Mid Missouri Tractor Club, which J.C. Carter had been a member of beginning in 2007.
Warrensburg Police Department escorted the tractors through Warrensburg.
The participants met in the parking lot of Arwood's Furniture & Mattress and passed by Missouri Veterans Home - Warrensburg, Bristle Manor, Warrensburg Manor, Harmony Gardens, Ridge Crest Nursing Center, Johnson County Care Center and Country Club Care Center.
Aaron Brown said participants traveled from Warrensburg, Odessa, Concordia and Lexington to take part in the parade.
"J.C. would have loved this tractor cruise, he really enjoyed going on them," Brown said.
J.C. Carter's wife, Karen Carter, also took part in the parade.
"I think this is wonderful and I think he would appreciate this," Karen Carter said about the parade. "He loved tractor rides and he would have appreciated this more than anything else."
Karen Carter said J.C. Carter was a creative person who had a number of other interests and constructed the statue that can be seen at the intersection of Highway 13 and 600 Road beside the Buckeye Acres sign.
