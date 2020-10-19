‘Tough as Nails’ winner picks up prize truck from Warrensburg Ford

WARRENSBURG — Exactly a year after starting his journey with “Tough as Nails,” Kelly Murphy received a Ford F250 Lariat as part of the grand prize as the victor.
Though Murph was shown driving off in a truck in the season finale of the CBS show, he saw his truck for the first time Friday, Oct. 16.
“I picked all the components,” Murphy said. “In your head, you have an idea of what it’s going to look like, but when you see the finished product, it far exceeded my expectations.”
Murphy competed against 11 other people with experience in blue-collar careers in 20 challenges.
Murphy is a Marine Corp veteran who retired eight years ago and currently works as the director of Military and Veteran Services at the University of Central Missouri.
“It was a culmination of blue-collar challenges … irrigation, pole climbing stuff, firefighting challenges,” Murphy said.
Murphy said he developed a fear of heights while serving in the Marine Corp and “I had to overcome a heights challenge twice during the show.”
Murphy said he did the show to prove he could still do what he did while in the Marine Corp.
“It was never told to us what the prize money was or the incentives until we filmed the first episode,” Murphy said. “The whole time I’m out there I didn’t know what the potential was to me. I just knew I wanted to prove to myself that I could still be competitive.”
Shawn Jeffrey, general manager at Warrensburg Ford, said Ford, which sponsored the show, and CBS gave Murphy the opportunity to select his truck.
“Exactly a year ago today my journey got started with ‘Tough as Nails,’” Murphy said. “So I did my first Zoom interview to be on the show a year ago, today. … Today was the last thing, the truck.”
Jeffrey said he and Murphy have known each other for seven years and Murphy called him about his truck after winning the competition.
“It was awesome,” J.D. Davis of Richline Motorsports said. “Watching the TV show, then watching him win and them reaching out to us; it was an honor to build the truck for him, for such a great guy.”
The aftermarket customization, completed by Richline Motorsports, to the 2020 diesel Ford F250 Lariat included a six-inch lift, wheels and 38-inch tires, complete suspension and exhaust, front and rear bumpers and side steps.
“Kelley Murphy has been an upstanding representation of our community,” Jeffrey said. “Warrensburg is relatively small, tight-knit community and I just think that him being an ex-Marine and we’re right next to Whiteman Air Force Base and the blue-collar theme of CBS’ ‘Tough as Nails,’ that he represented UCM, Warrensburg, Missouri (and) the military extremely well on that show. I was very proud to be part of this experience.”
