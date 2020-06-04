JOHNSON COUNTY — A thunderstorm hit Johnson County Wednesday evening, June 3, and Thursday morning, June 4, resulting in power outages, fallen tree damage and flooding.
Johnson County Emergency Management Agency Director Troy Armstrong said the storm was countywide.
Armstrong said the county was hit by storms coming in from the west and southeast regions.
Armstrong said the EMA received reports of fallen trees damaging residences and vehicles as well as blocking roadways.
Power outages were also reported in Warrensburg and the surrounding areas.
Additionally, Route 23 and Route E in Johnson County were closed due to high water.
Armstrong said a confirmed tornado occurred in Jackson County near Lake Lotawana and was reported to be moving towards Johnson County before the Jackson County tornado warning expired Thursday morning.
Armstrong encourages staying informed on weather updates in surrounding counties in case of situations such as this.
Armstrong also encourages the community to download RAVE to receive emergency notifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.