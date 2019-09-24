JOHNSON COUNTY — Two Centerview teenagers and a Freeburg resident were reported to have received serious injuries from a wreck at 7:26 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50 at Route M.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a southbound 2002 Pontiac, driven by a 16-year-old, attempted to cross Highway 50 and traveled into the path of a westbound 2012 Nissan, driven by Tyler J. Rick, 27, Freeburg.
Fick and the 16-year-old driver were both reported not to have worn safety devices. Both were reported to have received serious injuries.
A 15-year-old passenger in the 2002 Pontiac also received serious injuries and was reported to have worn a safety device.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported Fick to Research Medical Center and the 15-year-old to Children's Mercy Hospital.
LifeFlight Air Ambulance transported the 16-year-old to Children's Mercy Hospital.
The MSHP reports the 2012 Nissan had extensive damage while the 2002 Pontiac was considered totaled.
