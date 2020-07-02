Three injured in collision on Maguire Street overpass

WARRENSBURG — Three people were injured in a three-vehicle collision in the early afternoon of Wednesday, July 1, on the north side of the Maguire Street overpass at U.S. Highway 50.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at 1:33 p.m. as a 2005 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Madison L. Ayscue, 19, was making a left turn and was struck by a 2011 GMC Yukon, driven by Chari L. Fisher, 50, causing the Hyundai to strike a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Joshua M. Shire, 42.
The patrol states Madison Ayscue sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital by Lifeflight Eagle.
MSHP information states Ethan Ayscue, 18, a passenger in the Hyundai, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.
Fisher sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital, the patrol states.
MSHP information states both Fisher and Shire both wore a safety device while it is unknown if Madison Ayscue wore a safety device.
The Hyundai was totaled while the Chevrolet and GMC were moderately damaged. All three vehicles were towed from the scene.
The MSHP, the Warrensburg Police Department, the Warrensburg Fire Department and Johnson County Ambulance District responded to the collision.
