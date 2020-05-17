JOHNSON COUNTY — Three candidates are seeking election as director on the Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 2 Board of Directors.
Cynthia Stocklaufer and Steve Ewing seek election and Jeanie Worsley seeks reelection as director for JCFPD No. 2, a six-year term.
Jeanie Worsley
Have you served in the role you seek election to? If so, for how long have you held this role?
I have served on the board for the Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 2 for the past six years.
Why do you seek election?
I'm seeking reelection because my husband is a volunteer firefighter and I have been involved with the Johnson County Volunteer Fire Auxiliary for over 10 years, so I am personally interested in the workings of this organization on several levels.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
If elected, I hope to help the organization grow and help govern this entity with professionalism and integrity.
Steve Ewing
Have you served in the role you seek election to? If so, for how long have you held this role?
I am seeking my first term as a member of the Board of Directors for Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 2. I moved to the Pittsville area in 1995, joining the fire district in 1998 and serving many years as a firefighter at the Pittsville station. During my time as a firefighter, I was able to obtain my medical first responder endorsement and was later promoted to captain at the station I served.
Why do you seek election?
While I am no longer a firefighter for the district, my desire is to continue serving our community as a member of the Board of Directors. Over the years I have enjoyed watching JCFPD No. 2 grow leaps and bounds from where it was when I first joined.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
If elected, I will work with the current board and administration to help provide the vision needed to effectively and efficiently move the district into the future. My dedication to serving and understanding the needs of our community is an important reason I decided to run for this position. Drawing on my full-time career in emergency services here in Johnson County and volunteer time with the fire district I believe this gives me the experience needed to help be a part of providing the future vision for the district.
Cynthia Stocklaufer
Did not respond to the Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal by press time.
