Three buildings to be demolished in shopping center development

WARRENSBURG — With his own development on the agenda, Planning and Zoning Commission member Jeff Terry abstained from voting during the Monday, Sept. 16, PZC meeting.
The PZC voted to approve the final plat for Brentwood Plaza Lot Two, owned by Brentwood Plaza LLC.
Lot One of the development is the Chipotle, located at 728 N. Maguire St.
Brentwood Plaza LLC applied to have Lot Two, located at 800 N. Maguire St. and 210 and 208 E. Russell Avenue, developed as a shopping plaza.
The intent is for the three existing buildings on the property to be demolished and the lot to be a three-tenant shopping center, Brentwood Plaza LLC Owner Terry said.
Terry said he hopes to keep several existing trees on the property.
The Verizon store currently located at 800 N. Maguire St. will be temporarily moved to the Brentwood Center in the 300 block of Hawthorne Boulevard.
Terry said the existing structures will be demolished by October and the entire project is estimated to be completed by August 2020.
