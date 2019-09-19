WARRENSBURG — It started out as just an idea.
Now, The 70273 Project has grown larger than creator Jeanne Hewell-Chambers had projected it to be.
Hewell-Chambers visited the University of Central the week of Monday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 22, to discuss her project with UCM students and Warrensburg community members.
A portion of Hewell-Chambers’ project is on display through Dec. 15 in the McClure Archives and University Museum.
UCM is the school that has the largest exhibit of The 70273 Project and the longest-running exhibit on the project as well.
“Yay y’all, this has been wonderful,” Hewell-Chambers told a class during a guided tour Tuesday, Sept. 17.
A big, fat, crazy idea
Hewell-Chambers said the project started in 2016 when her daughter came for a visit.
“We were doing what we do when she comes to see us, we were watching World War II documentaries, not my favorite thing but they are interesting every now and then,” Hewell-Chambers said.
While watching the documentary, she was stitching the drawings of her sister-in-law, Nancy.
When Nancy was 3 years old, she was hanged with a rope from a swing set by neighborhood teenage boys who were playing a game.
Hewell-Chambers said by the time Nancy’s mother found her, Nancy’s brain had been permanently altered.
In 2012, Hewell-Chambers gave Nancy a pad of paper and a pen. From that point forward, Hewell-Chambers dedicated her time to stitching out the drawings done by her sister-in-law.
“She draws and I stitch,” Hewell-Chambers said. “It’s a great collaboration.”
While stitching that day in 2016, Hewell-Chambers said she looked up at the documentary just in time to hear the narrator talk about Aktion T4.
“At that moment, this big, fat, crazy idea whooshed in, sat on my shoulder and said, ‘Listen carefully, Jeanne, because this is how you are going to spend the next several years of your life and all your children’s inheritance,’” Hewell-Chambers said.
Aktion T4
Hewell-Chambers said it was at that moment that a vision popped into her head.
The image was of two red “Xs” on a white sheet of paper.
“I saw everything in about a three-second flash,” Hewell-Chambers said.
She said she then went to the internet and began to look up what the vision could have meant.
After some digging, Hewell-Chambers said she came across Aktion T4.
Aktion T4 is a project Adolf Hitler started at the beginning of World War II. Hewell-Chambers said in the fall of 1939, one of Hitler’s officers wanted permission to kill his child because the child had “deformities.” Hitler granted permission for the murder of “Baby K,” and the idea of Aktion T4 was born.
In October and November of 1939, questionnaires were created that helped Nazi officials deem whether a person’s “deformities” were worthy of them being killed.
Hewell-Chambers said the form was worded in a way that led people to believe family members with disabilities would be kept safe from the war.
A panel of three doctors reviewed the information on the completed questionnaires. If two of the three physicians would put an “X” at the bottom of the page, deeming the person unworthy of life, the person was immediately taken to one of six “receiving centers” to be killed.
Hewell-Chamber said the people were seen as “life unworthy of life” and “useless eaters.”
She said campaigns were targeted at families trying to convince them that their money would be better spent on something else than it would for feeding people with disabilities.
The meaning of the vision
After researching for a while, Hewell-Chambers said it became clear what her vision was about.
She said the white/off-white color was the color of the form sent out and the two red “Xs” represented the doctors’ decisions for a person to be murdered.
Each pair of red “Xs” signified one person.
It was from there that The 70273 Project was created.
Hewell-Chambers decided to make quilts of all sizes that totaled 70,273 pairs of red “Xs” to remember the number of documented people murdered during Aktion T4.
However, she said she quickly realized this was not a project she could do on her own.
“I wrote a blog post, just the queen of social media,” Hewell-Chambers said of how she spread the word of her project.
But it was effective. The project then took off.
As each donation came in, it was catalogued.
Each piece comes with two red “Xs” on a white/off-white background and a release form to ensure it can be used in the project. Some donations come in pieces to be used in a quilt. Others are finished quilts. Yet others are not quilted at all. Some are painted or created through other means.
Before the project’s third anniversary, there were more than 76,000 entries in the project and the quilts were traveling the world.
“That does not mean we are stopping because there is still important work to do here,” Hewell-Chambers said.
While there were 70,273 documented deaths, Hewell-Chambers said there were still many more people with disabilities killed during the war and as part of Aktion T4.
“We will just keep on commemorating until we get to a point that I can’t build a big enough house to house all of these,” she said.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 17, 147 countries were involved in the project.
“Is that incredible or what?” Hewell-Chambers asked. “Again, that is a testament to the kindness and compassion in this world.”
Living inside a bubble
“It is my belief that this project is encased in a bubble of kindness and compassion,” Hewell-Chambers said.
She said the amount of participation has been overwhelming.
Due to the growth of the project, Hewell-Chambers now has a number of volunteers that assist with logging the project so that people can follow where their work is at any given time.
“We can’t forget this,” Hewell-Chambers said of those that lost their lives during Aktion T4.
While the project has exceeded its original total of 70,273 double red “Xs,” Hewell-Chambers said the project is not over.
“We may have exceeded the documented number of murders, but we know there were lots more,” she said.
Hewell-Chambers said there are additional projects planned going forward with a new Quilt Challenge to be released in January of 2020.
She said each project moving forward will branch off the original The 70273 Project.
Why UCM?
Now that Hewell-Chambers has volunteers to help with the logistics of the project, she gets to travel around the world and discuss her project.
A portion of her project arrived at UCM in May 2019.
There are more than 850 quilts in the project.
“I wanted to have some way to talk about the Holocaust in an unexpected way,” McClure Archives & University Museum Director Amber Clifford-Napoleone said of why she wanted the project and the founder to visit UCM.
She said the exhibit is something that people of all ages can relate to.
“I wanted to bring something that was really visual and really different,” Clifford-Napoleon said.
An outfit fit for the occasion
As Hewell-Chambers gave her presentation on Sept. 17, her outfit matched her project.
She wore all white with a white jacket that also had double red “Xs” on it.
She said she found the jacket at a thrift shop and thought it would fit perfectly with the project.
Also included was a name tag that she created for the International Quilt Festival in 2017 that includes a pair of double red “Xs” on the tag itself and on the lanyard.
Since the festival, Hewell-Chambers continues to wear the name tag and puts a pin on it from each place she visits. She currently has two separate UCM pins on it.
To top it all off, Hewell-Chambers wears red, heart-shaped glasses.
She said at first they were to help her see, but now the glasses symbolize the love shown for the project.
While in Warrensburg
Although her time in Warrensburg is limited, Hewell-Chambers will host a community event on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Saturday is an opportunity for people in Johnson County to participate in the project.
A Block Drive will take place from 9 a.m. to noon in downtown Warrensburg at the Courthouse Square.
All quilters and stitchers are welcome to drop off already completed blocks.
The event is open to all people, even if you are not a quilter.
The only requirement is to fill out a release form for your block to be used in the project.
