Hello! My name is Dustin Steinhoff and I am the new multimedia journalist at the Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal.
I grew up in the St. Louis area, specifically in St. Charles and St. Peters. I graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2019 where I double majored in communication and media studies.
During my time at UMSL, I was a reporter and news editor of the independent student newspaper, The Current. I also acted as a news intern at the Riverfront Times in 2018.
I love sports like baseball and hockey and I’m an unconvertible St. Louis Blues and Cardinals fan (sorry, Royals fans).
I’m thrilled to be a part of the Warrensburg community and I look forward to meeting as many of you as I can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.