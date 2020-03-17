WARRENSBURG – The 17th Judicial Circuit Court stated it is taking precautions to maintain a safe and healthy court environment for all visitors and staff.
The Supreme Court of Missouri has issued an order suspending all in-person proceedings through April 3 with the exception of emergency proceedings.
If you are unsure if your case falls into that category, call (660) 422-7413.
If you have a pending court hearing in the next two weeks, contact your lawyer.
If you do not have an attorney, call (660) 422-7413 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If possible, have your case number, court date and court division available when you call.
At this time, all jury trials have been suspended.
If you receive a summons to appear in court for a jury trial, call the jury line at (660) 422-7416 as instructed on your summons for details.
