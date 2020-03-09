WARRENSBURG — Marvin Lewis Hill Jr., 31, a suspect in a murder that occurred Saturday, March 7, in Warrensburg, has been charged in Johnson County Associate Court with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
The second-degree murder is a class A felony, and armed criminal action is an unclassified felony.
Warrensburg Police Department officers responded to a 911 call received at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday reporting a possible shooting in the 100 block of South College Street in Warrensburg.
A report from the WPD stated that upon arriving on scene, officers found Joseph B. Campbell, 29, with several gunshot wounds to the chest. Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the court case’s probable cause statement, several minutes afterwards, Hill called Johnson County Central Dispatch and advised he was at the Warrensburg Police Department to turn himself in.
The probable cause statement reports that Hill told officers he and Campbell had been involved in an ongoing argument since early February regarding Hill reportedly slapping Campbell’s sister.
Hill said that early on Saturday morning, he heard loud banging on the door to his apartment and said, “If I open this door, you’re not going to like it,” according to the probable cause statement.
Hill then opened the door and Campbell, who was reportedly wearing a blue bandana over his face, stepped over the doorway threshold and took a swing at him, according to the statement.
Hill said he fired about seven shots from a 9mm handgun toward Campbell, before fleeing the residence and throwing the pistol into the bushes at 112 Ming St.
The probable cause statement reports that the handgun was recovered with a single round still in the chamber, and a search of the crime scene revealed 12 spent shell castings.
Hill is currently on probation for a class B misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of a weapon — discharge along highway or into/out building in Johnson County.
Additionally, Hill has been arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana.
Hill has also been arrested for weapons offenses in Mississippi.
