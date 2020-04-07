HOLDEN — Ronald Worthington has been charged with a class D felony charge of assault in the second degree following an assault with a knife Friday, April 3, at a Break Time gas station in Holden.
The Johnson County Circuit Court's probable cause statement states that at approximately 12:12 p.m., Friday, April 3, the affiant responded to the report of an assault with a knife at 200 S. Olive St.
The statement claims the victim advised the affiant that Worthington arrived at Break Time gas station, got out of his car and began yelling at the victim.
According to the statement, Worthington approached the victim, pulled a small pocket knife out and swung the knife with the blade out at the victim.
Court records state Worthington cut the victim in the left shoulder and stabbed the victim in the left shoulder blade area, leaving a small gaping hole.
The statement also claims Worthington has made threats to kill the victim in the past and has an extensive history with assaults.
