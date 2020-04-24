HOLDEN — The Holden Police Department apprehended a suspect following a structure fire on Tuesday, April 21, in the 800 block of South Pine Street that officers determined to be set intentionally.
The defendant, John S. Cole, has been charged with a class B felony of arson in the first degree and two class D felonies of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk - first degree - second/subsequent offense - no sexual conduct.
The Johnson County Circuit Court probable cause statement states that on or about April 21, the affiant was dispatched to South Pine Street to the report of a fire at a residence.
The probable cause statement states the victims advised that Cole lit their chair on fire on the front porch of their residence and that it was all on video surveillance.
The probable cause statement reports that the affiant watched the video and saw who he knew to be the defendant walk onto the front porch, set some paper and a rag down, pull out a lighter from his pocket, light the chair on fire and leave the porch to the south.
The probable cause statement states that the affiant noted on the video that the couch was up against the house wall on the north side and once flames were as tall as the window, the victim came outside and threw the chair off of the porch.
In the statement, the affiant noted that all victims, including juvenile children, were inside of the house and the north wall of the house was charred after the fire was put out.
