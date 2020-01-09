WARRENSBURG — Survival House hosted the first-ever Survivor’s Got Talent on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Elks Lodge, 822 E. Young Ave.
“Survival's team members thought of the idea,” Executive Director April Roller said. “We were excited to plan a talent show and learn about the talents of those who reside in Johnson and Henry County.”
The show featured performances by Carly Maynor, Tammie Kay Stipe, Kat Embrey, Dawn Eich and Mary Fletcher with Castiel and Chance Roller.
Maynor, Stipe and Embrey sang for the five judges to determine who would win.
The judges for the event were Mary Alice Lyon, Darrell Mangan, Ashley Miller-Scully and Anthony Axton
Aaron Scully was the master of ceremonies for the evening.
At the end of the night, Maynor won Survival’s Got Talent and will be the headliner at Survival’s Second Chance Prom scheduled for Feb. 27.
Stipe took second place and will be the opening act at Survival’s Second Chance Prom.
The first-time event raised $310.
“All of the funds raised at SGT go directly back to Survival's client assistance fund which helps those who have experienced domestic or sexual violence,” April Roller said.
April Roller said Survival plans to host another Survival's Got Talent next January.
