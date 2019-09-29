WARRENSBURG — After night one, Friday, Sept. 27, ended just before the storms moved into Warrensburg, the sun greeted guests to start the second day of the 2019 Burg Fest on Saturday, Sept. 28, in downtown Warrensburg.
However, clouds would move into the area late in the morning and stick around all day before evening storms caused the event to end early Saturday night.
The Warrensburg Farmers’ Market got things started on Saturday from on Market Street, between Holden and College streets.
Not long after the start of the Farmers’ Market, the 31st annual Warrensburg Wheels Car Club Car Show took place on East Gay Street.
Vendors and the Children’s Zone opened at 10 a.m.
The First Baptist Church of Warrensburg sponsored the Children’s Zone.
The Midwest Trauma Society hosted a Bike Rodeo in the parking lot of the Justice Center.
The Entertainment Stage, located in front of the courthouse, hosted Twister Sports, University of Central Missouri Theater and Dance Club, Warrensburg High School cheer and poms squads, Center Stage Academy of Performing Arts the UCM Rainbow Tones and New Century Dulcimers throughout the morning and through the early afternoon.
Rocky, the 2019 Old Drum Ambassador, was set to host a meet-and-greet at the Entertainment Stage but really hosted a meet-and-greet all day as he toured the downtown area.
A local mascot meet-and-greet also took place in the afternoon.
The Kids Burg Train took place in the early afternoon.
The Cornhole Tournament began at 3 p.m. as storms began to move towards the Warrensburg area.
Rain began to fall a little after 4 p.m. and never let up.
The rain caused Saturday’s Main Stage's first scheduled performance, Manda Shea & The Sumpthin Bros, to cancel with hopes of more shows taking place later in the night.
However, a post on the Burg Fest Facebook page about 6:15 p.m. announced the remainder of the 2019 event was canceled, including performances from My Oh My and Paralandra..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.