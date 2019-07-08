WARRENSBURG — Lightning, rather than fireworks, filled the evening sky on Independence Day, Thursday, July 4, in Warrensburg.
The festivities of the day began with sunshine for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreations’ Freedom Fest 5K where Justin Smith took first overall and first male, Samuel Wihelm took second overall and second male, Derek Ecklebe took third overall and third male, Roslynn Grisdale took first female, Katrina Shanks took second female and Danna Tracy took third female.
The 5K was followed by the Patriotic Children’s Parade where children dressed in patriotic attire followed Engine 1 around the Johnson County Courthouse.
The Star Spangled Swim was from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Nassif Aquatic Center.
The Warrensburg Community Band had two performances. The band played at the Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg at 3 p.m. and at the Freedom Fest Spectacular hosted by Grover Park Baptist Church and Parks and Rec.
The Freedom Fest Spectacular had games for children and free hotdogs available at 6:30 p.m.
The Community Band began playing at 7:30 p.m. but organizers said their performance was cut short by three songs as a light sprinkle became heavy rain.
While there were those that stayed to try to wait out the storm, many spectators decided to leave.
As the storm began to produce lightning and heavier rainfall, the church and local authorities decided to call off the fireworks display.
The church announced Friday morning in a Facebook post that another event will be scheduled later in the year that will use the fireworks. Further details are to be announced.
