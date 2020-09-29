HOLDEN — Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested Daniel Page, 30, Holden, in relation to the death of a Holden resident that occurred late Saturday evening, Sept. 26.
According to a report by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, at 11:59 p.m., Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of S.W. U Highway, Holden, regarding a subject who was shot.
Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, Sabrina Page (Farris), 29, Holden, deceased from a gunshot wound.
On Sunday, Sept. 27, the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Daniel Page for the following charges, with no bond: Two class A felony charges of murder, second degree; Three unclassified felony charges of armed criminal action; a class B felony charge of voluntary manslaughter; a class E felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon; a class A felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon; and a class B felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child, first degree.
Daniel Page was arraigned of the charges in Johnson County Associate Court on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
