Street overlay program set to begin late July, early August

WARRENSBURG — The City Council approved an ordinance to authorize the city manager to execute a street maintenance overlay contract for the 2020 Street Maintenance Program during the May 11 meeting.
Street Overlay
The program includes asphalt overlay on Tyler Street, from Broad Street to Montserrat Street; North Street, from Holden Street to Washington Street; Christopher Street, from Broad Street to Montserrat Street and from Maguire Street to Mitchell Street; Holden Street, from Cooper Boulevard to the Hawthorne Boulevard/Business Highway 13 roundabout; and Cloverleaf Drive.
The program includes polymer overcoat on Hamilton Street, from Maguire Street to Zoll Street; Deer Run, from Wren Way to Quail Trail; Swallow Street, from Zoll Street to Quail Trail; Wren Way, from Mitchell Street to Hamilton Street; Grandview Drive, from PCA Road to Cheatham Court; and Nottingham Drive, from County Ridge to Hollandale Drive.
Information provided to the council states Higgins Asphalt Paving Co. submitted the lowest of two bids, $285,390.
Assistant City Manager Danielle Dulin said the bid from Higgins Asphalt Paving is $17,000 less than the amount estimated by staff.
“The street crew typically does the traffic control for mill and overlay, but with the reductions in staff and overtime we are a little concerned about being able to finish the program as quickly as we normally would have,” Dulin said.
Dulin said city staff will be meeting with the contractors to strategize ways to keep the project timeline and that the priority for the program is to complete Christopher Street before University of Central Missouri students return Aug. 13.
The project is estimated to begin in late July to early August.
Proclamations
Mayor Casey Lund proclaimed May to be Historic Preservation Month, recognizing the work of the Historic Preservation Commission which “promotes the identification, preservation, protection and rehabilitation of our historic resources,” as stated in the proclamation.
Lund proclaimed the week of May 17 to 23 to be National Public Works Week, recognizing the work done by the Public Works Department
The proclamation states 2020 marks the 60th year of National Public Works Week, sponsored by the American Public Works Association.
“Public works professionals focus on infrastructure, facilities and services that are of vital importance to sustainable and resilient communities and to the public health, high quality of life and well-being of the people of the City of Warrensburg, Missouri,” the proclamation states.
Lund proclaimed the week of May 10 to 16 to be National Police Week.
By presidential order, flags are to be flown at half-staff May 15 for National Peace Officers Memorial Day.
“Peace Officers in Warrensburg and our surrounding community bravely serve the public and unselfishly risk life and serious bodily injury,” the proclamation states.
