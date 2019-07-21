The Warrensburg Street Department advises residents and visitors of the community that the 2019 Street Maintenance Resurfacing Program will begin, weather permitting, the morning of Wednesday, July 24.
Roto-milling, the removal of old surface, of affected city streets is scheduled to begin Wednesday July 24, weather permitting.
Hot Mix Overlay, installing new surface, of affected city streets is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 25.
The entire Resurfacing Program is estimated to be completed by end-of-day Wednesday, July 31.
The Warrensburg Street Department asks residents and businesses not to park vehicles on the affected streets Tuesday, July 23, through Thursday, Aug. 1, or until after the resurfacing process is completed.
Residents are advised to not water lawns during this time as water runoff can affect the resurfacing process.
No Parking signs will be posted by the Street Department and vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense.
No Parking signs will be removed as streets are completed and ready to be opened to traffic.
The streets scheduled for resurfacing will begin with East Clark Street and South Holden Street.
The following streets are scheduled as part of the Maintenance Resurfacing Program. The list is not in order of completion.
East Clark Street: South Holden Street east to South Maguire Street/Business 13.
South Holden Street: South Street south to Hale Lake Road.
Ridge Drive: Broad Street/Montserrat Park Road to North End. The East Side of loop only.
West Market Street: North Main Street east to North Warren Street.
South Country View Lane: DD Highway south to the Cul-de-sac.
North Holden Street: Young Street/Business U.S. Highway 50 north to the U.S. Highway 50 Bridge.
East Russell Avenue: PCA Road west to Burkarth Road.
Polk Street: North Holden Street west to North Washington Street.
The Street Department states that the success and quality of the program depends on the support and cooperation of the public.
For more information about the program, contact the Public Works Department at (660) 747-9135 or email jason.mccarty@warrensburg-mo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.