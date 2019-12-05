WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Public Works advises residents and visitors of the community that the Stormwater Repair Project at the 1200 block of Cheatham Court will take place starting the week of Monday, Dec. 9, weather permitting.
The project is scheduled to be completed by Jan. 29, 2020.
During this time, through traffic will be restricted until the replacement of the storm inlets and storm line under the roadway is completed.
Residents and visitors located north of 1222 and 1227 Cheatham Court will need to utilize Grandview Drive for access into and out of the subdivision.
For more information about the project, contact the Public Works Department at (660) 262-4664 or email wgraves@warrensburg-mo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.