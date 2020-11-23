WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg City Manager Harold Stewart has accepted the position of city manager in the town of Minot, North Dakota.
Stewart submitted his resignation to the Warrensburg City Council on Thursday, Nov. 19, and his last day with Warrensburg will be Dec. 25.
“I genuinely believe that Warrensburg has great leadership in place to continue to forge the future that is so bright ahead of it,” Stewart said in the letter of resignation. “I express my sincere appreciation for allowing me the opportunity to be a part of this community in such a meaningful way these last five years. My experiences have made me a better manager and a better person. I will always remember Warrensburg with fondness.”
Stewart also thanked the city staff for their assistance in facing numerous challenges during the past five years.
“The relationships with the Council, staff, community leaders and citizens have been a wonderfully rewarding opportunity,” Stewart said in his letter. “We have accomplished so much together it has been difficult to decide to leave.”
Stewart has been the Warrensburg city manager since August 2015.
A City of Warrensburg press release states, during his tenure with the city, Stewart was tasked with making significant strides in economic development, resulting in businesses such as the Dollar Tree distribution center, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn, Zaxby’s, Chipotle, Starbucks, Culver’s, Breaktime Gas Station, the new Casey’s station and Marshall’s, scheduled to arrive in 2021, among others.
Stewart has worked to improve the city’s relationships with Whiteman Air Force Base, the University of Central Missouri, the Chamber of Commerce, Johnson County and other local partner organizations.
“Almost all of those relationships are better and stronger than they’ve ever been,” Stewart told the Star-Journal on Monday. “I think that’s translated into a lot of the economic success we’ve had over the last several years. … It’s been a busy five years, very successful five years. Warrensburg is a great community and will continue to have that success if it chooses to.”
Projects completed in Stewart’s time as city manager include traffic signal upgrades, the Veteran’s Road extension, Downtown Phase IV construction and the Hawthorne and Maguire Roundabout.
“The entire Council would like to thank Harold for his service to our community,” Mayor Bryan Jacobs said in the press release. “We wish Harold the best and thank him for his many contributions to the City of Warrensburg.”
Jacobs said Stewart has done a great job and made some major improvements to Warrensburg.
“We’re sorry to see him leave but, at the same time, hope he exceeds in Minot,” Jacobs told the Star-Journal.
The City Council will determine who will serve as acting city manager effective Dec. 26, while also beginning an extensive search for Stewart’s replacement.
Jacobs said this will be the second time in his six years on the council to go through the process of hiring a city manager.
“Some of the things we’re going to look for, skill set, obviously, because we need somebody who can move Warrensburg forward; personality and being able to deal with the community; and, also, somebody who understands the roots of Warrensburg,” Jacobs told the Star-Journal. “Somebody who understands that we want to grow but at the same time want to keep some of our historical values that we have here in Warrensburg.”
Prior to being selected as Warrensburg's City Manager, Stewart served as the city manager of Knoxville, Iowa, and Ogallala, Nebraska, and also worked for the City of Yuma, Arizona, and Douglas County, Kansas.
Stewart will begin his duties with Minot as of Dec. 28 at a salary of $165,000.
Minot has a population of 47,000.
