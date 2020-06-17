JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded $99,144 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to the City of Leeton in March for a demolition project.
"DED is proud to assist the City of Leeton and communities across the state as we make Missouri a better place to live and work," DED Director Rob Dixon said. "This demolition project emphasizes the importance that safety plays in building vibrant, growing communities."
The City of Leeton is contributing $6,900 in matching funds for inspection and site preparation.
These funds will be used to demolish seven vacant houses in an effort to make the community safer.
"The Leeton community is excited to see this project take place as another effort to improve the safety and beauty of our community," Leeton Mayor Taylor Elwell said. "Leeton residents should be proud of the work being done locally to move our community in a positive direction. With the help of the Department of Economic Development, we're able to do even more to better our community."
The CDBG program supports growth in low to moderate income communities by funding improvements to infrastructure, health and safety.
For more information on the CDBG program, visit ded.mo.gov/cdbg.
