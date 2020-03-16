State of emergency declared for Johnson County

WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Commission declared a state of emergency for Johnson County to further the county's precautionary measures to prepare for the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the request of Johnson County Emergency Management Director Troy Armstrong on Monday morning, March 16, at the Johnson County Courthouse.
"Whereas this threat of immanent disaster emergency situation throughout the county is of such magnitude and severity as to render essential the county's supplemental emergency resources and mutual aid to the county and municipal governments of the county to require activation of all applicable state, county and municipal response plan. ... We do hereby proclaim the existence of a disaster emergency throughout the county," Armstrong said.
Armstrong stressed that at the time of the declaration, there have been no presumptive or confirmed cases within Johnson County and that the request for the declaration is simply a proactive measure to allow the Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force to continue its unified effort to prepare for and ensure a coordinated response to any COVID-19 impacts within Johnson County.
“The declaration is not meant to be a source of concern or panic; it’s simply to allow us at the local level to activate and request resources from the regional, state and federal levels if needed to include any potential reimbursements to impacted jurisdictions; along with the activation of applicable altered response plans locally and the implementation of our Local Emergency Operations Plan (LEOP),” a press release from JCEMA states.
Armstrong stated this declaration aligns Johnson County with actions at the state and federal levels.
The Johnson County Commission signed the declaration Monday morning following a situation briefing from Armstrong with multiple elected officials and local agency representatives in attendance.
EMS Chief Shane Lockard and Warrensburg Fire Department Chief Doyle Oxley supported Armstrong's request to declare a state of emergency.
"At some point, we're going to begin to have to make different decisions on how to respond to this and keep our central voice," Lockard said. "It also allows Troy and his team to really be able to function at their full capacity under that decoration."
Lockard and Oxley expressed concern over the impact that the potential of sick employees in their departments could cause to their staffing.
Lockard and Oxley both stated that while their respective crews will continue responding to every call as usual, they are taking measures to limit the spread of the virus through their operations.
Additionally, Lockard and Oxley stated declaring a state of emergency would help emergency services keep track of costs related to the disaster.
Johnson County Community Health Services Administrator Mary Thaut also spoke about the limited resources affecting JCCHS and how additional funding would assist its operations.
“We’ve provided full support to our local response efforts to help us mitigate and prepare for this situation," Johnson County Presiding Commissioner William Gabel said. "I’m confident in their capabilities and have provide our emergency manager full authority to respond accordingly.”
For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, please visit johnsoncountyhealth.org/news/covid-19-information/.
On Friday, March 13, the JCEMA activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, a multi-disciplinary Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force was formed with representation from multiple organizations throughout Johnson County.
Task Force members are working together in one location to constantly monitor for cases in our area and are following protocol developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and communication will be issued to the public if, and when, new information becomes available.
The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force is comprised of officials from the Johnson County Community Health Services, Johnson County Emergency Management Agency, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Ambulance District, Johnson County Central Dispatch, Warrensburg Police Department, Warrensburg Fire Department, Holden Fire & Rescue, Knob Noster Fire & Rescue, Western Missouri Medical Center, University of Central Missouri and Whiteman Air Force Base.
