WARRENSBURG ─ State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit of the 17th Judicial Circuit in Johnson County, giving the court an overall rating of “good.”
Entities are given one of four ratings: poor, fair, good and excellent.
According to the State Auditor’s office, a good rating indicates, “This entity is well managed. The report contains few findings, and the entity has indicated most or all recommendations have already been, or will be, implemented. In addition, if applicable, many of the prior recommendations have been implemented.”
The audit listed three recommendations regarding time-payment fees, payment plans and bond accountability.
According to the audit’s findings, the court did not assess a fee (known as a time-payment fee) on all cases where the fee was required by Missouri Supreme Court operating rules.
The audit report stated that in December 2018, the Presiding Judge signed an administrative order to suspend collection and assessment of the time-payment fee. The Presiding Judge stated that during a meeting with the presiding judges throughout the state, the Missouri Supreme Court directed the circuit courts to stop punishing defendants monetarily and to stop collecting fees.
The State Auditor office stated it confirmed with the Missouri Supreme Court that an order
suspending the assessment and collection of any fees, including the time payment fee, has not been issued.
The audit also found that the court also did not have adequate policies and procedures in place for payment plans for amounts not paid in full.
Missouri Supreme Court Operating Rule 21.07 states the court is required to create payment plans in the Judicial Information System for all amounts not paid in full at case disposition to ensure unpaid balances are collected.
Lastly, the audit found the Johnson County Sheriff's Office needs to improve the tracking of bond receipts.
According to the audit, the sheriff's office does not issue prenumbered bond forms.
The State Auditor’s office stated this can cause the circuit clerk and sheriff's office to be unable to account for all bond forms issued and decreases the ability to ensure bond receipts are recorded and properly transmitted to the court.
In their responses, the court and the Sheriff's office said they would address the concerns in the findings.
A complete copy of the report can be found here.
