While the content will remain the same, readers will see a fresh, new online look when the Star-Journal launches a new website next week.
Readers will see a website redesign beginning Monday, Nov. 23. It will include many of the same features in a new style and format.
“The weekly print edition was redesigned last month and we hope readers have enjoyed the new look,” Publisher Will Weibert said. “Now our readers can also enjoy a new website that is updated and easier to navigate.”
Subscribers can create a new online account by visiting warrensburgstarjournal.com. Readers who are not logged in will also be prompted to create a new account as they browse through various stories.
For more than 150 years, the Warrensburg Star-Journal has been the primary news source for Johnson County citizens, offering coverage of area sports, crime, court cases, education, arts and entertainment, business development, features on newsworthy citizens, breaking news, and more. To continue supporting those efforts, website users will see a change in how they access stories online, also effective Monday, Nov. 23.
A subscription will be required to read any locked stories while any unlocked stories will be available for anyone to read at any time.
“Local journalism is so important to communities like Warrensburg and Johnson County, and the Star-Journal staff strives to provide quality news coverage. However, we need community support to continue providing that coverage,” Weibert said. “We value the work produced by our staff every day, and we believe it is a service that deserves to be paid for online just like our print edition. I hope our readers see the value in our content too and realize its importance in the community.”
In addition to having the print edition delivered to their home each Friday, print subscribers will receive free access to the Star-Journal’s website and E-edition. To get that free access, print subscribers will need to create a username and password by visiting warrensburgstarjournal.com/activate.
Anyone with an existing online account will need to register for a new online account once the new website is live. For current subscribers, your subscription will continue and no fees need to be paid at this time. You will only be verifying your subscription and creating a new password.
For those who prefer to read their news only online, digital subscriptions, which include full website and E-edition access, are also available and can be purchased at warrensburgstarjournal.com/subscribe.
The Star-Journal appreciates the community’s support during the last 155 years. And with your continued support, the Star-Journal will hopefully continue to provide a quality news service for another 155 years.
“Our mission of providing the best news coverage of Johnson County remains the same,” Weibert said. “We are asking Johnson County citizens to also support that mission.”
For more information, contact 660-747-8123 or circulation@warrensburgstarjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.