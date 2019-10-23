Space heater blamed for house fire in Holden

HOLDEN — A space heater is being blamed for a fire on Tuesday, Oct. 22, that caused smoke and heat damage to a house in Holden.
The Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 1 responded at 8:57 a.m. to a neighbor reporting smoke coming from a residence at 368 Northwest 1051 Road, Holden.
Crews arrived on scene at 9:12 a.m.
Chief Larry Jennings states the fire was under control at 9:39 a.m.
He stated that upon fire district arrival, smoke was visible from the eaves of the structure.
Personnel made an interior attack.
Jennings stated crews found the fire had largely self-extinguished and then extinguished the remaining hot spots.
Missouri State Fire Marshal and the Johnson County Fire Investigation Unit were requested to assist with determining the cause of the fire.
Jennings stated that after examining the scene, the fire appeared to have originated in the area of an energized space heater in the living room.
He stated the interior of the structure sustained severe smoke and heat damage in all areas and direct flame damage in the living room and adjacent bathroom.
Jennings stated no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
The JCFPD No. 2 assisted with the call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.