WARRENSBURG — The annual “Souper” Bowl Sunday soup drive is slated for Feb. 2.
The annual soup drive benefits the Warrensburg Food Center.
Food Center information states it encourages donors to expand the “Souper” Bowl drive to include virtual cans.
This means instead of physical cans of soup, a donated dollar is equal to three cans of soup when purchased at Harvesters, the Food Center’s Kansas City Food Bank.
This will allow the Food Center to manage its stock without storing large amounts of cans.
“Souper” Bowl donations can be delivered to the Food Center, 137 E. Culton St.
For large donations (more than a grocery cart), make special arrangements with the Food Center by calling (660) 747-6188.
