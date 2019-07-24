JOHNSON COUNTY — 4-H and FFA members exhibiting meat animals at the Johnson County Fair had the opportunity to offer animals for sale at the Johnson County Junior Livestock Sale held July 12 at the fairgrounds.
Results of the sale are as follows:
STEERS: Cooper Parsons’ 1190-pound Reserve Champion Steer sold to Robert Taylor Insurance for $1.76 per pound; Kyleigh Stowell’s 1140-pound sold to F&C Bank while Tyson Foods added an additional $500 for a total of $2.11 per pound; Addison Counts’ 1026-pound sold to Richter Excavating and Plumbing for $1.80 per pound and Cooper Hamlin’s 976-pound sold to F&C Bank for $1.56 per pound.
BACON: Rebekah Papasifakis’ Grand Champion Bacon sold to Davis and Bell Auction and Real Estate for $200; Mallory Hall’s Reserve Champion Bacon sold to Dennis Hoskins for $450; Brinlea Rhyne’s sold to Warrensburg Animal Hospital for $200; Silas Rhyne’s sold to Central Missouri Community Credit Union for $160; and Jackson Hoppenthaler’s sold to Mike Tyler Construction for $250.
HAM: Jackson Hoppenthaler’s Grand Champion Ham sold to Sterling Tyler for $300; Brianna Munsterman’s Reserve Champion Ham sold to Brockhaus Farms for $325; Ryan Munsterman’s sold to Monte Adkisson - All Pro Electrical for $210; Abigail Dempsey’s sold to Chad Davis, County Auditor for $200; Maci Hill’s sold to Jeannie Campbell for $175; Sierra Pigman’s sold to Lafayette County Truck and Tractor for $205; Tori Schmidt’s sold to Don Fore for $151; and Cooper Audsley’s sold to Lafayette County Truck and Tractor for $350.
SWINE: Lyle (Roper) Bruns’ 228-pound Grand Champion Market Hog sold to Kingsville Livestock for $2.85 per pound; Dally Bruns’ 214-pound hog sold to Kyle Brockhaus Trucking for $1.99 per pound; Cooper Parsons’ 246-pound sold to Farmers Coop in Windsor for $2.74 per pound; Conner Davis’ 310-pound sold to Robert Taylor Insurance for $5.81 per pound; Audry Mannering’s 266-pound sold to Kevin Mannering for $2.44 per pound; Clara Mannering’s 238-pound sold to Kevin Mannering for $2.88 per pound; Brady Jennings’ 274-pound sold to F&C Bank for $2.55 per pound; Maggie Parsons’ 254-pound sold to Craig Hibdon - Shelter Insurance for $2.76 per pound; Zach Munsterman’s 226-pound sold to Leeton Feed & Fertilizer for $4.36 per pound; Brianna Munsterman’s 226-pound sold to Monte Adkisson - All Pro Electrical for $5.75 per pound; August Hoeper 278-pound sold to Northside Feed for $2.34 per pound; Cooper Hamlin’s 252-pound sold to Monte Adkisson - All Pro Electrical for $2.18 per pound; Addison Counts’ 254-pound sold to Warrensburg Animal Hospital for $3.94 per pound; Kaelyn Counts’ 274-pound sold to Laser Quick Printing for $3.87 per pound; Ryan Munsterman’s 216-pound sold to Heiman Grain, Inc. for $7.29 per pound; and Meredith Hoeper’s 276-pound sold to Warrensburg Animal Hospital for $3.99 per pound.
SHEEP: Corbin Brockhaus’ 146-pound Grand Champion Market Lamb sold to Crown Power & Equipment Company while Leeton Seed & Fertilizer added an additional $200 for a total of $8.90 per pound; Samantha Callahan’s 126-pound Reserve Champion Market Lamb sold to Kingsville Livestock for $4.76 per pound; Cooper Parsons’ 160-poundsold to Jones Brothers Agri-Service for $2.50 per pound; August Hoeper’s 164-pound sold to Northside Feed for $1.68 per pound; Brock Krewson’s 114-pound sold to Rick Ball Ford for $6.14 per pound; Hallee Gates 132-pound sold to Craig Hibdon - Shelter Insurance for $3.22 per pound; and Meredith Hoeper’s 110-pound sold to Monte Adkisson - All Pro Electrical for $2.73 per pound.
GOATS: Meredith Hoeper’s 80-pound Grand Champion Market Goat sold to Crown Power & Equipment Co. for $4.38 per pound; August Hoeper’s 100-pound Reserve Champion Market Goat sold to Davis & Bell Auction & Real Estate for $2.75 per pound; Cooper Parsons’ 100-pound sold to Davis & Bell Auction and Real Estate for $3 per pound; Marlys Kanneman’s 106-pound sold to Warrensburg Animal Hospital for $2.12 per pound; Brinlea Rhyne’s 60-pound sold to Robert Taylor Insurance for $5 per pound; Gracie Holcomb’s 78-pound sold to Larry Brandt Construction for $3.85 per pound; Rebekah Papasifakis’ 86-pound sold to Crown Power & Equipment Co. for $3.20 per pound; Brock Krewson’s 68-pound sold to Monte Adkisson - All Pro Electrical for $5.66 per pound; and Riley Edmunds’ 52-pound sold to Larry Brandt Construction for $4.33 per pound.
RABBIT: Riley Edmunds’ Grand Champion Meat Pen of Three sold to Judge Brent Teichman for $125; Marlys Kanneman’s Reserve Champion Meat Pen of Three sold to Stewart and Stewart for $300; and Layla Parsons’ Meat Pen of Three sold to Reader’s World for $200.
POULTRY: Conner Davis’ Grand Champion Meat Pen of Four sold to Dan Houx, state representative, for $525; and Rebekah Papasifakis’ Reserve Champion Meat Pen of Four sold to Monte Adkisson - All Pro Electrical for $225.
Jared Anstine, James Bell, Chad Davis and Scott Stewart were the volunteer auctioneers.
Kingsville Livestock Auction provided the floor price.
