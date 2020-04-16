WARRENSBURG — Aaron Schildknecht, Solar Pro Print n Tunes manager, is using the materials and distributors available to his business in order to help provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to a local fundraiser.
The fundraiser, a collaboration between the Stealth Panther Robotics Team and Johnson County citizens Nick Anderson and John Wisocky, began to raise funds for supplies to manufacture face shields using 3D printers.
Schildknecht reached out to Wisocky to offer to help with the fundraiser, which he was able to do in multiple ways.
With the help of Wisocky, Schildknecht constructed an intubation box, which can be used to protect care providers from potentially being exposed to COVID-19 when intubating (opening up the airway to give oxygen, anesthesia or medicine to help a person breathe) a patient.
The box was constructed from a design Wisocky provided.
Schildknecht said a number of people have created 3D design files for certain PPEs and posted them online so those with 3D printers can get these files and print them as long as they have the required materials.
However, Schildknecht said he and Wisocky built the box “the old-fashioned way” with a saw and a router.
Schildknecht said they took non-wasteful measurements so as not to throw away materials they could use in the future.
The materials required to construct an intubation box are quarter-inch clear acrylic plastic sheets.
Schildknecht also assisted in helping Wisocky acquire materials required to construct face shields.
While they were able to construct the intubation box with materials on-hand at Solar Pro Tint n Tunes, the business does not typically utilize the thin, clear plastic used to construct face shields.
This did not stop Schildknecht from helping however he could, as he then contacted Solar Pro Tint n Tune’s distributor to order the materials used in face shields to assist the fundraiser.
Schildknecht said the materials had to be back ordered due to their high demand and it took a bit longer to receive than usual, but the materials eventually arrived for the Stealth Panther Robotics Team to make use of on Monday, April 6.
With the help of Schildknecht and a number of donators, the Stealth Panther Robotics Team has been able to donate face shields to Western Missouri Medical Center and the Johnson County Emergency Operations Center.
In addition to the intubation box Schildknecht and Wisocky made, Wisocky and his team were able to make a second intubation box and both were donated to WMMC.
Excess face shields created through Wisocky’s fundraiser will be provided to the Kansas City PPE drive assisting Kansas City hospitals with any remaining supplies will be donated to local school programs.
Additionally, Schildknecht hopes to be able to utilize a laser cutter that Solar Pro Tint n Tunes co-owns with Sawyer’s Custom Wood Working to help produce face shields at a faster rate.
Schildknecht said this process enables six to 10 face shields to be set up and produced all at one time rather than doing it one at a time, reloading materials each time as required by a 3D printer.
Having utilized a 3D printer at Solar Pro Tint n Tunes until deciding it was not cost effective for his business, Schildknecht said that 3D printers are incredibly useful because they can make any material, but it can be time consuming.
Schildknecht said he wanted to do what he could to help the fundraiser because he saw this as an opportunity to give back to the community that has supported Solar Pro Tint n Tunes and made it successful.
“Our community has been so good to us as a business that it’s one of those things where if we can give back, we do,” Schildknecht said. “They’ve supported us for so long, so we’ll do what we can right now to support them. We’re not looking for recognition, just trying to make someone else’s life a little easier.”
Schildknecht said another major reason for him to reach out to help involved his wife’s position in the healthcare industry.
“John’s wife is in the medical field and my wife works at a lab that does testing, so it’s pretty close to us,” Schildknecht said.
Schildknecht also said he hopes to continue seeing businesses and individuals in the community doing what they can to help local health care providers as it can be difficult for hospitals in rural areas to acquire the materials needed during a pandemic.
Schildknecht said that in addition to Wisocky, he appreciates everything Joe Boben, Anderson and the Stealth Panther Robotics Team are doing to provide PPEs to the community.
