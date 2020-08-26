Sodexo recognizes Sue Cottrill as 2020 Hero of Everyday Life

Sue Cottrill received recognition from Sodexo's 2020 Hero of Everyday Life program along with a grant to support the Johnson County Food Center in Warrensburg.
The $5,000 grant from the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation will support the Food Center.
The Heroes of Everyday Life program was created to honor Sodexo employees who have demonstrated exemplary service to others in the fight against hunger.
Cottrill is a grassroots community advocate who used her free time to help others in multiple ways.
Since 2013, she has volunteered at Johnson County Food Center where she serves on the Board of Directors.
The center serves around 1,300 individuals per month and is an important source of food to many in the community.
Cottrill graduated from Central Missouri State College, now University of Central Missouri, in 1971 and obtained her masters degree in 1973.
She worked for the university in food service from 1971 to 1990.
In September 1990, she started working for Marriott, the food service company that is now Sodexo.
