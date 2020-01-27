WARRENSBURG — After two days of rain, snow started falling in Johnson County late Thursday night, Jan. 23, and continued into Friday afternoon, Jan. 24, just a week after an ice storm hit the county.
Johnson County Emergency Management Agency Director Troy Armstrong said Johnson County saw snow accumulations between three and five-and-a-half inches.
Armstrong said the wet, heavy snow made driving conditions difficult as the roads became slick Friday morning, resulting in motor vehicle slide-offs.
Armstrong said road conditions were not as bad as they could have been, since there was little to no ice on the roadways.
In Warrensburg, Senior Project Manager William Graves said the Public Works crew was out early Friday to clear snow emergency routes and, later, cleared residential roads.
Warrensburg did enact its Phase One Snow Emergency ahead of the storm.
“They did what they always do, without fail,” Graves said of the crew operating the snow plows.
Graves said about four inches of snow fell in Warrensburg and that this storm had more moisture than previous snow storms this season.
All Johnson County Schools were not in session on Friday due to the storm.
Graves said crews monitored roads Friday into Saturday.
