WARRENSBURG — An initiative to encourage commercial clean energy improvements in Missouri has found footing in Warrensburg
Jan Schumacher, Property Assessed Clean Energy program manager, was invited back to speak Sept. 24 with the Energy and Sustainability Taskforce, Suzanne Taylor of the Warrensburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Jill Purvis of Warrensburg Main Street and Tracy Brantner of the Johnson County Economic Development Corporation.
The ESTF originally met with Schumacher during the June 13 meeting to discuss the reach and operations program.
After a recommendation from the ESTF, the City Council voted in favor of joining the PACE district during the Aug. 23 City Council meeting.
“The purpose of PACE is to provide affordable financing for energy improvements and that is either energy efficiency or renewable,” Schumacher said. “It was created a number of years ago to fill a gap in traditional financing.”
Schumacher said the difference between PACE and a loan from a bank is that PACE is an assessment of the property.
The program begins with a project interest form that can be found at showmepace.org.
The form is used to evaluate if the property meets the basic criteria.
“We are an open market program, so that means we have a number of lenders,” Schumacher said. “We were intentional about that … we wanted to make sure that different niches were covered.”
The form is then shared with Show Me PACE lenders, including PACE Equity, Twain Financial Partners, CleanFund Commercial PACE Capital, Petros PACE Finance, LordCap PACE, Counterpointe SRE, Dividend Finance, Lever Energy Capital and Stonehill Strategic Capital.
“The key aspect of it, which is based in state statute, is that it has to be cash flow positive,” Schumacher said. “The energy savings has to offset what the property owner is paying in the assessments.”
Shumacher explained that the term for completion of a project cannot exceed the “useful life” of the project and the interest rate for the loans is usually around 6 and 7 percent and is fixed at that rate for the term of the project.
“We haven’t turned down any projects that have gotten to the application stage,” Schumacher said. “We want the projects to happen, but only if it’s a good fit.”
Fees include a basic fee and a third-party collector fee that are included in the financing of the project.
Show Me PACE is available to businesses and municipalities that want to finance energy-efficient improvements to a building.
Energy-efficient improvements could include roofing, HVAC, windows, lighting and solar panels.
For more information about Show Me PACE, visit showmepace.org or contact Schumacher at jan@moenergy.org.
