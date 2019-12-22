WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg's Shop with a Cop program grew in 2019.
This is the 11th year for the program in Warrensburg.
The Warrensburg Police Department and Central Missouri Public Safety Department have been staples in the program for the past 10 years.
The 11th year though saw an expansion into the county.
County law enforcement agencies teamed up with county schools to join the annual program.
The 2019 event saw law enforcers from the WPD, DPS, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Johnson County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals' Office, State Fire Marshal's Office Knob Noster Police Department, Missouri Department of Conservation and even the Concordia Police Department. CPD is out of Lafayette County but contacted the WPD and wanted to assist with the program this year.
Santa even made an appearance.
"We had been approached by the sheriff (Scott Munsterman) who said he would like to participate," WPD coordinator Sgt. Jason Gilbert said. "Paul Mapes is the chief up in Concordia, he has worked here before and he was familiar with our program and what we did. We just decided to give it a try and see how it works. A lot of other schools in the county and we just wanted to try and help as many kids as possible.
The Shop with a Cop program served 51 kids in 2019.
Kids from all public Johnson County schools and Concordia were served.
The event took place Thursday, Dec. 19, after it was snowed out on Monday, Dec. 16.
Shoppers and their law enforcement officers met at the Warrensburg Community Center before shopping at Walmart. The night ended back at the Community Center.
Three kids did get the opportunity to shop on Friday, Dec. 20, as they were not able to attend the event Thursday night.
