WARRENSBURG — City Manager Harold Stewart announced the appointment of Chief Robert Shaw as the new fire chief of the Warrensburg Fire Department.
Shaw served with the Du Quoin, Illinois, Fire Department for more than 34 years, serving as fire chief for eight years and retiring in 2018.
Shaw received his bachelor of science degree in fire service management from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.
The announcement comes after a process that began in early May and concluded with on-site interviews Aug. 14. A nationally advertised search was conducted the executive recruitment firm of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP, out of Kansas City.
“Warrensburg’s fire department has a very strong reputation for professionalism and continuous improvement," Stewart said. "Bob Shaw possesses strong leadership experience and a record of supporting and encouraging training and employee safety, life safety code enforcement and economic development, all of which will enable him to hit the ground running."
Shaw will begin working with the WFD Tuesday, Sept. 3, with a starting annual salary of $87,000.
City information states a date will be set for a public meet and greet.
For more information, contact Stewart or Human Resources Director Greg McCullough at (660) 747-9131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.