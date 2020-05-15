KNOB NOSTER — Seven candidates are seeking election to the Knob Noster Board of Alderman, which has three upcoming open seats.
Misty Thomas and Perry Byerly seek election and John Cohen Jr. seeks reelection to a Ward 1 alderman seat, a two-year term.
Jesse Stauffer-Baum and Joe Burnor seek election to a Ward 2 alderman seat, a two-year term.
Jim Limback seeks election and Thomas Charrette seeks reelection to a Ward 3 alderman seat, a two-year term.
Board of Alderman - Ward 1
Perry Byerly
Have you served in the role you seek election to? If so, for how long have you held this role?
This is my first time running for public office. However, I am currently the president of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Why do you seek election?
I am a 30-year resident of Knob Noster. I have been attending Alderman meetings for several years and have been encouraged by Mayor Adam Morton and current board members to seek a place on the board.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I have been inspired by the vision Mayor Morton has laid out. I want to see Knob Noster thrive and be a place where people can be proud of their community. With the success of our outstanding school district, Knob Noster should be a place where people want to raise their families.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
I was stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base for 10 years and retired from the Air Force in 2000. I raised three children in Knob Noster. I believe we have a great opportunity to serve as a gateway to Whiteman AFB.
John Cohen Jr.
Have you served in the role you seek election to? If so, for how long have you held this role?
I have served 12 years on the board.
Why do you seek election?
I seek reelection to help move our city forward and to bring in more businesses along with making the city more attractive to people wanting to live and shop here. We have come a long way in the past year.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I would love to see a railroad spur come in and maybe a possible spot for the AMTRAK to stop here.
Misty L. Thomas
Have you served in the role you seek election to? If so, for how long have you held this role?
This is my first time seeking service in this role.
Why do you seek election?
Over the last year, the integrity, accountability and transparency of the local government have been diminishing. I believe that the trust of the community has been violated. When the resident’s concerns are brought to some of the aldermen and even city hall, they often go unanswered and residents are sometimes belittled for commenting on issues. This is unacceptable and I want to be a voice for the community to air their concerns for as well as fight to regain the accountability and integrity that seems to have been lost in the “new way of thinking” within the local government of Knob Noster.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
The aldermen are elected by the community and therefore answer to the community. I want to help restore the accountability within city hall as well as the return of full transparency for its residents. My goal is to regain the trust of the community by maintaining an active role in city affairs regarding finance, spending and being available to those who have concerns. It’s the alderman’s responsibility to make sure those concerns are heard and resolved by the Board of Alderman and the City of Knob Noster. Every member of the Knob Noster community has a voice and they deserve to be given the opportunity to be heard and treated in a professional manner, regardless of the complaint/concern.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
I’ve been in nursing 20 years and have a Nursing degree and an Accounting degree. I understand finances, budgets and how to communicate with the community. Being elected alderman is a great responsibility and it would be an honor to be elected as alderman to Ward 1 in Knob Noster and be a part of “Growing with Purpose.” This purpose, however, needs to remain clear to those taxpayers who ultimately pay the bill. The residents and taxpayers deserve to have clear answers regarding where their money is being invested in. The aldermen and city government should be held accountable again. I believe in Knob Noster and how it can “Grow with Purpose” in a positive way, regaining its integrity and respecting its unique history. As a nurse, I’m a dedicated advocate for my patients. I would be no less for my community.
Board of Alderman - Ward 2
Jesse Stauffer-Baum
Have you served in the role you seek election to? If so, for how long have you held this role?
No, I’ve never been an alderman. However, I do own a Knob Noster-based business. Everyday I have to make decisions on how to allocate my resources, time and meet my budget goals to grow my business. Similarly an alderman looks at our city’s budget and the goals of the people of their ward to make their decisions.
Why do you seek election?
I would like to serve our town in some way. Being a foster parent has taught me that having a strong community will help head off a lot of social problems before they start. Involvement in any organization builds that sense of community. Running for alderman is a way for me to put into action my beliefs.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
When my wife and I were serving in the Peace Corps, a large part of our job was conducting a Community Needs Assessment. What I learned while visiting the townspeople was that frequently the grand vision of a political leader and a town needs are often very different. Instead of a methane production facility we built a library, organized reforestation projects and taught English. As such, I reserve my personal visions for the visions of my ward.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
I grew up in Knob Noster. I graduated from Knob Noster High. My family lives and is buried here. Everywhere I’ve been I’ve been proud to call Knob Noster my hometown. I would like nothing more than to see it thrive. Thank you for taking the time to read this.
Joe Burnor
Have you served in the role you seek election to?
Although I have not served in the role of alderman previously, I have served in many other similar roles, including board of directors for a few organizations as well as serving on committees. I also currently serve on the Planning and Zoning Committee for the City of Knob Noster. I have many years of management experience in various companies as well as a veteran, which I would also use these skills I have acquired, if elected as Ward 2 alderman.
Why do you seek election?
We have lived for over 20 years in Johnson County, as well as living in various cities in the area. We moved to Knob Noster a few years ago and we love the people in this town. I want to be able to give back to the community as much as I can and I feel this would be a great way to help support the area.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I am very excited about the new Parks and Recreation group and hope to see this expand, as we grow with purpose. I have been attending the city alderman meetings regularly as well as the Park and Recreation meetings, so I know there are some great ideas that we want to accomplish for this community. I hope to use my experience to make sure we support our citizens as well as helping this community to grow and prosper.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
When we moved here from Warrensburg, my family was very impressed with the community and the helpfulness many have offered us. I hope we continue to do this as a community and also engage even more with Whiteman Air Force Base and Knob Noster Park. Thank you for the opportunity to serve the community.
Board of Alderman - Ward 3
Thomas Charrette
Have you served in the role you seek election to? If so, for how long have you held this role?
Yes, I have been one of the aldermen for Ward 3 for four years now. I was first elected as a write-in candidate.
Why do you seek election?
I think I have some unfinished business. We need a major road project and there is sidewalk repair downtown that needs to be sorted out. My background helps me to focus on the safety of the citizens of Knob Noster. I championed getting all new police radios that work on the statewide emergency network, hiring a qualified emergency manager and having two shelters in case of an emergency. I would like to keep the momentum going.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A road project is number one. I believe we now have enough money saved up to get some of the worst roads fixed this year. Last year we were able to form a partnership with Johnson County to get some road repair/road sealing done at a very reduced cost. Hopefully we can continue that partnership. It will take a focused board to get significant improvement in the roads this year.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
My wife and I have lived here most of our lives. I was a police officer here and then later the city marshal. Margaret is a retired music teacher from the Knob Noster Elementary School. I was proud to bring the designation of Purple Heart City to Knob Noster this year. Serving the town we call home is very important to us.
Jim Limback
Did not respond to the Daily Star-Journal by press time.
