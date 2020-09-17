WARRENSBURG — With masks on and temperatures taken, the Warrensburg Fire Department and Warrensburg Police Department joint blood drive collected 125 units of blood Sept. 4 at the Warrensburg Community Center.
Masks were worn by donors and technicians throughout the donation process and temperatures were taken as donors arrived.
Donors were encouraged to make an appointment prior to the blood drive.
The WFD and WPD were unable to serve pizza to donors, as is usual for their blood drives, due to the ongoing pandemic and Community Blood Center policy.
Fire Prevention Officer Jeremy VanWey said the drive had 19 first-time donors.
The next blood drive is scheduled for Dec. 4.
For information about donating during the pandemic, visit savealifenow.org.
