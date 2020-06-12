WARRENSBURG — The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has selected the Johnson County Emergency Management Agency to pilot an online Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program.
This program will couple an online training curriculum through the University of Utah’s School of Medicine’s Rocky Mountain Center for Occupational & Environmental Health with hands on training at exercise at the local level.
The Community Emergency Response Team program educates people about disaster preparedness and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.
“Our pilot program will be the first of its kind in the State of Missouri. We’re beyond excited to share it’s success with SEMA and hope to be able to create the foundation for this type of training capability statewide,” Johnson County EMA Chief Deputy Director Cassidy Poteet said.
The free online CERT is developed to provide the FEMA standardized 2019 curriculum to learners across the United States, meeting the lecture portion of the CERT training requirements.
Once completed, students will follow up with Johnson County EMA to complete their hands-on practical portion and receive their full CERT credentials.
