Scouts BSA Troop 513 member helps make Spirit Trail safer through Eagle Scout project

WARRENSBURG — Scouts BSA Troop 513 member Allison Adlich, with the help of her troop members and other volunteers, painted white bicycle symbols along the Spirit Trail on July 11 to make it safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
This task was completed for Adlich's Eagle Scout project.
Adlich became a member of Scouts BSA about 18 months ago, when Scouting BSA began allowing girls to take part in the organization.
The bicycle symbols were placed on the trail in order to keep pedestrians and bike riders using the trail safer by making it more clear that the trail is not a roadway.
Adlich and Assistant City Manager City of Warrensburg and Spirit Trails Coalition Board Member Danielle Dulin said there have been multiple instances where motor vehicle drivers have pulled off Highway DD to use the trail as a shoulder or have driven along the trail, believing it was a roadway.
"Hopefully with the bike symbols, Allison has made it more clear that it is a bike trail and a pedestrian trail too," Dulin said.
Adlich worked with the Spirit Trails Coalition to determine what project she would complete.
Dulin said the city had the paint and stencils to complete the project, but did not have enough volunteers hours or staff time to complete the project.
"Allison is a very smart and very well put together individual," Dulin said. "She has a public service heart."
Adlich said prior to the start of the project, she needed to get approval from all of her troop members and higher-up members of the scouting organization.
After planning the project, Adlich also worked to raise additional funds needed to complete the project by collecting donations.
Adlich began planning the project in May and on July 11, she and the other volunteers began painting the bicycle markers.
Adlich said about 25 volunteers helped complete the project.
A number of local individuals and businesses helped the completion of the project by making financial contributions, making a donation of supplies and safety gear, donating lunch and loaning the use of their golf carts and UTVs.
The contributors included Bill and Gina Carlyle; the City of Warrensburg; Fastenal; Jimmy John’s; Joe Good; Justin and Sarah Johnson; Shane and Sheri Lockard; Byron and Julie McMurphy; Lance Riddle; Beth Rutt; and the Warrensburg Police Department.
