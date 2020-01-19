WARRENSBURG — 2019 was a historic year for Scouts BSA Troop 7673 and 1673.
Troop 7673, the girls troop, was founded in 2019 while Troop 1673, the boys troop, celebrated its 20th anniversary.
The Warrensburg Elks Lodge 673 is the chartered organization for the troops.
Both troops celebrated the accomplishments of the scouts at their January 2020 Court of Honor Ceremony on Monday, Jan. 13, at the First United Methodist Church in Warrensburg.
Alex Warlen and Liza Love were the maters on ceremony for the night.
"It was pretty special for everybody," Matt Skelton, committee chair for both troops, said. "It takes a lot of hard work and commitment and dedication from our community in order to get that 20 years to keep a troop going and functioning, we could not have done it without our community."
Family members, friends, community members, former scouts and leaders and past scoutmasters were in attendance on Monday.
"We have had a lot of Eagle Scouts come out of 673, so to see the unique leadership we have had and the different leadership styles that are present in order to get to this 20 years is why it made that so special," Skelton said.
The night ended with recognizing Eagle Scout Brent Wendel.
