JOHNSON COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the intersection at County Road 1751 and eastbound U.S. Highway 50 beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.
This is a day earlier than previously scheduled.
The intersection will be closed through May 14.
This closure will enable our crews to work on new concrete pavement construction.
Motorists will need to find an alternative route.
