JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Farm Bureau brought farm-fresh fun to the Johnson County Fair on Saturday, July 13.
The bureau hosted “Show Me the Farm” at the Johnson County Fair, showcasing local agriculture as well as informational and entertaining booths design including the MU — Extension and Master Gardeners of Johnson County.
“It just gives people who maybe wouldn’t have the opportunity to meet these people, it gives them a chance to meet them,” Linda Grimmett, member of the Johnson County Farm Bureau board, said.
While the Johnson County Farm Bureau has been involved with the fair for many years, this was the first year it hosted the “Show Me the Farm” event. The event also included games for children featuring cow chip toss with Frisbees standing in for the real deal as well as a tractor to explore.
“A lot of times city kids don’t have a chance to get on one,” Grimmett said.
Overall, Grimmett said, the event was focused on connecting people to the people behind the farms of Johnson County.
“We wanted to provide it as a community service to help people understand a little more about agriculture,” Grimmett said. “Western Johnson County is becoming less rural, so people aren’t aware of the role that agriculture really plays.”
Fiber Fun Day
When Andrea Nissen moved to just outside of Holden two years ago, she felt like she was on a “fiber island.” Her and her husband opened the Iona Rose Studio, where she is a fiber artist along with their farm of alpacas, which provide the raw materials.
Slowly, Nissen, an Alpaca Owners Association Spin-Off judge, who judges fiber for spinnability and commercial uses, has brought the spinners together.
“I am finding more as time goes by,” Nissen said. “There aren’t as few as I thought.”
On Saturday, the group showcased their works as part of Fiber Fun Day as a way to celebrate local fiber producers and fiber artists.
As part of an all-day event, spinners took part in the ‘Tour De Fleece’, spinning sheep and alpaca wool into yarn as well as selling previously made yarn and fiber.
Also on display were Edee, a suri alpaca, and Ms. Ruby, a huacaya alpaca, brought by Nissen. The alpaca duo graced fair-goers with an opportunity to take a selfie with an alpaca.
“It’s kind of fun to interact with your sweater before it becomes your sweater,” Nissen said.
