The Salvation Army of Johnson County fell shy of its fundraising goal for the 2019 Red Kettle Campaign.
The goal was $20,000.
The 2019 campaign brought in $19,739.
The 2018 campaign raised a total of $23,000.
Karen Eagleson, Family Services coordinator, said a shorter holiday season and a shortage of bell ringers were factors.
“The red kettle campaign is our only fundraiser a year,” Eagleson said. “By not reaching our goal this season, we will be looking at future fundraisers during 2020.”
Funds go toward helping the homeless and other Johnson County residents throughout the year with basic needs such as food, clothing and utility assistance.
Donations may be mailed to The Salvation Army of Johnson County, 125 N. Holden St.
