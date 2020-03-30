WARRENSBURG — The Salvation Army Family Service Center in Warrensburg will reopen to clients on Tuesday, March 31.
It will be open from noon to 2 p.m., by appointment only, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Appointments can be made by calling (660) 422-4304. T
o support social distancing, only one client will be allowed in the center at a time.
The Salvation Army is offering food, rent and utility assistance.
"Even though our funding is limited, we will assist for as long as we can," Karen Eagleson, Family Service coordinator, said.
Those wishing to help can send checks to 125 N. Holden St., Warrensburg.
Because of the pandemic, The Salvation Army Store is closed and not accepting donations at this time.
